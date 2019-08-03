As Trustmark (TRMK) Shares Were Volatile, Acadian Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $5.98 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Position by $17.42 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 142,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 440,118 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.94M, down from 582,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trustmark Corp (TRMK) by 117.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 181,167 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 154,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trustmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 228,436 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.37%, EST. 3.41%; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Trustmark National Bank-Related LOC Bonds Rtgs; 12/03/2018 Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Bradley Bodell Joins Trustmark as Chief Information Officer; 29/05/2018 – Trustmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK CORP QTRLY REVENUE, EXCLUDING INTEREST AND FEES ON ACQUIRED LOANS, INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO TOTAL $144.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q Net $36.8M; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 118,669 shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $177.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 192,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Redfin Corp.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 251,217 shares to 531,112 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 10,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,360 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

