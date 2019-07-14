As Trustmark (TRMK) Shares Declined, Parametrica Management LTD Lowered by $319,869 Its Position; Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stake by $185.48 Million; Share Price Rose

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Trustmark Corp (TRMK) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,592 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 16,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Trustmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 205,844 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 4.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 22/04/2018 – DJ Trustmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMK); 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trustmark Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 12/03/2018 Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.37%, EST. 3.41%; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q Net $36.8M; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Trustmark Corp. L-T Rtg To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Trustmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66 million, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 2.72M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,596 were reported by First Business Svcs Incorporated. Eagle Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 10,400 shares. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.89% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ghp Invest Incorporated reported 0.42% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Ser holds 0.01% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Savant Cap Lc holds 3,969 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% stake. Korea-based Pension has invested 0.16% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.08% or 6,000 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 116,643 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Lc owns 522,094 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 26,416 shares. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated owns 250,435 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares to 10.01 million shares, valued at $749.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of stock.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 18.17 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $78,758 activity.

Analysts await Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TRMK’s profit will be $36.25M for 14.81 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Trustmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.