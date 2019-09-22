As Trustmark (TRMK) Share Price Were Volatile, Hrt Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake; Westchester Capital Management Has Increased Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $20.31 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) by 80.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 71,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 160,186 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.66 million, up from 88,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $269.9. About 606,370 shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Trustmark Corp (TRMK) by 76.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 26,053 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 8,011 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266,000, down from 34,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Trustmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 367,386 shares traded or 28.43% up from the average. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trustmark Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Trustmark National Bank-Related LOC Bonds Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 21/05/2018 – Bradley Bodell Joins Trustmark as Chief Information Officer; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK CORP QTRLY REVENUE, EXCLUDING INTEREST AND FEES ON ACQUIRED LOANS, INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO TOTAL $144.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.37%, EST. 3.41%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 29/05/2018 – Trustmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Trustmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMK)

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Longevity Acquisition Corporation by 37,500 shares to 262,500 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 255,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,400 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc..

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Forbes Ranks WellCare among Best Employers for New Grads in 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Presents At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Centene-WellCare merger continues with 17 states’ approval – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Advisory firm suggests Centene, WellCare stockholders approve $17.3B acquisition – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TRMK’s profit will be $39.93 million for 13.76 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Trustmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 20,197 shares to 73,415 shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 28,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Trustmark Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results July 23 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call July 24 – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Trustmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TRMK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trustmark (TRMK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2017. More interesting news about Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) CEO Jerry Host on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

