As Trupanion (TRUP) Valuation Declined, Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $320,000; Horizon Investments Stake in Lam Research Com (LRCX) Cut by $1.99 Million

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 136,141 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 11,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,331 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 12,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc. by 66,337 shares to 79,777 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc. by 461,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd..

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,867 shares to 23,475 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Sp 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 18,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 1,285 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma accumulated 185,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc holds 4,065 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 9,735 were accumulated by Monetary Gp. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 21,012 shares. West Coast Financial Lc reported 2,418 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Inc has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). L And S Advsr invested in 0.77% or 31,975 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated stated it has 9,690 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.03% or 12,946 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% or 10,877 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Davenport Communications Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 165,512 shares.

