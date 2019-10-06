As Trupanion (TRUP) Valuation Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Raised by $416,952 Its Stake; Carnival (CCL) Position Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 230.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 96,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 138,660 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.01M shares traded or 19.86% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 651,788 shares traded or 140.09% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc. by 175,167 shares to 10,655 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonos Inc. by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,355 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,360 shares to 696,074 shares, valued at $33.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd owns 2.55 million shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Communication Of Vermont reported 1,348 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Inv House Ltd Liability Com invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Vanguard Gp owns 30.48 million shares. Invesco stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 247,296 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 13,686 are held by Greenleaf Trust. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Management Corp has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 76,031 shares. Green Square Capital Limited has invested 0.77% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Motco has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 15,315 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).