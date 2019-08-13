As Trupanion (TRUP) Valuation Declined, Avenir Upped by $721,856 Its Position; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Boosted Position by $336,000

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 117,054 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 108.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,547 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 5,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 1.04 million shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 135,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,500 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 15,900 are held by Monetary Grp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 144,813 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 346,080 shares. Quantres Asset Limited owns 29,300 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Tillar stated it has 23,651 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. 9,000 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 73,775 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 40,831 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt stated it has 98,132 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And Trust owns 7,599 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 1,746 shares. Regions Corporation reported 3,380 shares stake. Zwj Invest Counsel owns 167,469 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).