As Trupanion (TRUP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Holding; As Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Drw Securities Lowered Its Stake

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 235,288 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555,000, down from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 366,039 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 3,627 shares to 45,055 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 281,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc. by 175,167 shares to 10,655 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonos Inc. by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,355 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc..

