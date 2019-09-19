As Trupanion (TRUP) Stock Value Declined, Capital Impact Advisors Decreased Stake by $416,296; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Position Held by Bluemountain Capital Management Llc

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 12,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 54,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 67,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 13,143 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 3.59 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr invested in 24,313 shares. American Assets Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 0% stake. 53,860 were reported by United Ser Automobile Association. Ing Groep Nv reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0% or 344,028 shares in its portfolio. Caymus Ptnrs Lp invested in 2.51% or 2.01M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 348,582 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 36.22M shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.58M shares. 10,022 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Carroll Fincl Associate invested in 0.01% or 12,620 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 99,403 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Element Solutions Inc by 877,153 shares to 3.51 million shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 144,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,472 shares, and cut its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trupanion: Downgrading To $1 As Rate Spiral Takes Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, VICR, CRC – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trupanion Inc (TRUP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adding Insult To Injury: Shorting Pet Insurance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.