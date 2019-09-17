As Trupanion (TRUP) Stock Value Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut by $3.23 Million Its Stake; As Proto Labs (PRLB) Shares Declined, Holder Riverbridge Partners Cut Holding

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 54,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.72 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 92,348 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 89,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 396,181 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.31M, down from 485,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 181,105 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share.

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trupanion: Downgrading To $1 As Rate Spiral Takes Hold – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trupanion Inc (TRUP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Trupanion, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trupanion Lights Up Times Square for Veterinary Appreciation Day – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion: Second Comp Bought For >70% Discount – Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 146,000 shares to 735,493 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 70,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) by 153,330 shares to 887,346 shares, valued at $48.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 85,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

More notable recent Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Proto Labs Fell 5% on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Competition Has Just Made Proto Labs Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proto Labs: The Tech Stock To Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Proto Labs Releases Weak First-Quarter Guidance; Stock Plunges – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 23.86 million shares or 2.27% more from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com New York has invested 0.02% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,707 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 9,346 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & holds 1,162 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3,057 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.08% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 64,426 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 18,321 shares. Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio.