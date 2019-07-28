As Trupanion (TRUP) Stock Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Upped Holding by $663,552; Gruss & Co Has Decreased Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding by $376,875; Share Value Declined

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 1.22 million shares traded or 26.41% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,541 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 191,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 126,965 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 0.02% or 163,257 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 10,137 shares. Fil Ltd has 263,828 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 4,318 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Korea Corp accumulated 561 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 600 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). The New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 34,354 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 718 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 9,200 shares. Synovus has 620 shares. Voloridge Limited Com holds 7,582 shares.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. VNO’s profit will be $181.28M for 16.82 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.25% EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 122,665 shares to 449,345 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,281 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

