As Trupanion (TRUP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Claar Advisors Increased Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $1.90 Million

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $229.67. About 725,643 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 42,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 485,953 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 443,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 172,897 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 224,136 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $97.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,968 shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,777 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.