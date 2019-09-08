As Trupanion (TRUP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased Holding by $320,000; Barry Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 488,192 shares traded or 86.46% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share.

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 197% – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance" published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TRUP – GlobeNewswire" on July 30, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 31,264 shares to 52,826 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc. by 461,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc..