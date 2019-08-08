As Trupanion (TRUP) Shares Declined, Altrinsic Global Advisors Lifted by $640,000 Its Holding; Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Cut Its Holding by $2.06 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 141,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 42,454 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP)

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 43,697 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 166,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 8,673 shares. Art Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.02% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 168,560 shares. Principal Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Credit Suisse Ag has 48,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Interest Grp accumulated 14,240 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 12,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Voya Invest Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 20,639 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 203,469 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.1% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma holds 0.7% or 379,700 shares in its portfolio.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.