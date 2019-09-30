As Trupanion (TRUP) Share Price Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $416,952; Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 87,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 191,893 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 112,817 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trupanion’s Tricky Spot (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trupanion: Downgrading To $1 As Rate Spiral Takes Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trupanion: Understanding The Bull And Bear Perspectives – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trupanion: A Soliloquy On Solicitation – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “22 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corporation by 76,140 shares to 22,214 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appian Corporation by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sonos Inc..

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.62% negative EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 23,100 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Watch in April – The Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scotts® Extends Partnership With Major League Baseball – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 246,709 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc has 48,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 9,150 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Co Limited stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 156,522 shares. Advisory Lc invested in 1,032 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Concorde Asset Management Lc has 7,559 shares. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.03% or 6,683 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 13,195 shares. Bartlett Com Ltd Llc holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Burney Co accumulated 15,828 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested in 0.13% or 11,859 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 442 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.