As Trupanion (TRUP) Market Value Declined, Avenir Has Boosted Holding by $721,856; White Pine Capital Position in Harmonic (HLIT) Has Decreased by $581,475 as Market Value Rose

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 116,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 156,600 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 272,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 35,705 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 79,890 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $43.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,072 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

