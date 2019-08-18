As Trupanion (TRUP) Market Valuation Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Lowered Holding; Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Its Peapack (PGC) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.80% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 930,919 shares traded or 291.93% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 899,737 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59 million, down from 913,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 53,698 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Company holds 160,272 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 1.07% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0% or 36,214 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested in 279,733 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Prudential Financial invested in 123,910 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 8,239 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 40,303 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 176,191 shares or 3.76% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 9,272 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Lc has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Intll invested in 11,938 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc has 7,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,724 shares.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,801 shares to 17,837 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 11,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc. by 53,465 shares to 134,595 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 31,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc..

