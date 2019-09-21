As Truecar (TRUE) Shares Declined, Par Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.41 Million Its Position; Knightsbridge Asset Management Stake In Hca Healthcare (HCA) Was Increased

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 482,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The hedge fund held 10.30M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.24 million, up from 9.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 3.96M shares traded or 157.52% up from the average. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q REV. $81.1M, EST. $81.4M; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 2C; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrueCar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUE); 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Act; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.75; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 TrueCar Announces New Partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) for DrivenToDrive Program

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 29,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 101,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70M, up from 72,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.14M shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,000 shares to 157,864 shares, valued at $295.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call) by 5.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teledyne Imaging’s newest cameras deliver true 16M resolution, global shutter and a compact C-mount lens – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Soccer-Saka revels in dream Arsenal debut as young guns shine in Europe – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intensified Antitrust Scrutiny Could Weigh on AMZN Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “At the Intersections of Financial Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $145.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 63,161 shares to 43,906 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AdventHealth buys freestanding ER near Four Corners – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

