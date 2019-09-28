As Trueblue (TBI) Valuation Declined, Holder Heartland Advisors Lowered Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Cacti Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $540,000 as Share Value Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 46,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 163,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, down from 210,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 120,537 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: Latta Recognized for 100% Family Values Voting Record with `True Blue’ Award; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M; 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 379,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.74 million, down from 386,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atn Intl Inc by 70,681 shares to 128,855 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold TBI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.80 million shares or 0.31% more from 36.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 16.46% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TBI’s profit will be $26.45M for 7.99 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

