As Trueblue (TBI) Shares Declined, Gmt Capital Upped by $10.84 Million Its Stake; Provident Investment Management Lowered Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Market Value Rose

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 471,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47M, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 231,341 shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q REV. $554M, EST. $570.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: Latta Recognized for 100% Family Values Voting Record with `True Blue’ Award; 17/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: 10 men facing felony indictments for allegedly seeking sex with minors after undercover TBI; 17/05/2018 – Back to the Tried and True Blue (Chip) at Christie’s; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 137,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 11,857 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 149,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares to 380,377 shares, valued at $24.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 104,400 shares to 401,070 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 166,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).