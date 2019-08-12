As Trueblue (TBI) Share Value Declined, Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Holding; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Boosted Its Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stake by $917,000; Stock Value Declined

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 24,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The hedge fund held 17,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 41,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 308,427 shares traded or 49.68% up from the average. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: Latta Recognized for 100% Family Values Voting Record with `True Blue’ Award; 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 249,492 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sanderson Farms: Cheaper Than Intrinsic Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc reported 15,228 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 1,300 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 31,422 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Reliance Communications Of Delaware holds 0.05% or 2,299 shares in its portfolio. 36,758 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.85% or 235,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Massachusetts Finance Ma holds 0.04% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 796,913 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Gam Hldg Ag holds 7,536 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 1.84M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department holds 5,061 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 4,900 are owned by Commonwealth State Bank Of. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 19,272 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 47,777 shares to 577,323 shares, valued at $58.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,428 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

More notable recent TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PeopleReady Joins Movement to Rebuild the Skilled Trade Workforce – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Trueblue Inc (TBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) CEO Patrick Beharelle on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 224,753 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 27,651 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 122,502 shares. Int Group Incorporated reported 30,409 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 166,321 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 0.04% or 131,100 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 104,556 shares. 471,046 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 20,000 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company owns 19,980 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 35,932 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 33,616 shares.