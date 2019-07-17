As Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Stock Value Declined, Tig Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $677,600; As Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Share Value Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Raised Holding

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 83.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 73,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, up from 87,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $108.51. About 363,633 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 1.50M shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tronox’s Outlook To Positive; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission Regarding the Cristal TiO2 Acquisition Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CONFIDENT CAN DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE AND PROPORTIONATE RESOLUTION TO ANY VALID CONCERNS OF COMMISSION; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES FINALIZING AGREEMENT WITH EU ON CRISTAL BY MAY 16; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX WORKING WITH U.S, EUROPE TO FIND RESOLUTION TO CONCERNS

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.02M for 32.22 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $534,290 activity. The insider Neuman Jeffrey N bought 4,812 shares worth $49,949. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $55,025 was bought by Hinman Wayne A. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $229,000 was bought by JONES GINGER M. The insider Carlson Timothy C bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996.

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tronox Completes Sale of Former Cristal North American Titanium Dioxide Business – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Near an All-Time Low, Is Venator Materials Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Tronox (TROX) Shareholders Approve Re-Domiciliation Transaction – StreetInsider.com” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tronox to re-domicile to the U.K., gets deal with Exxaro about selling stake – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tronox Shareholders Approve Re-Domiciliation Transaction – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Cap Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 45,144 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,047 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $21.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,000 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 61,215 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). City Hldg has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 500 shares. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 419,700 shares. Nordea Management Ab invested in 0% or 3,673 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Anchor Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 6,070 shares. First Manhattan owns 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 47,495 shares. Adelante Cap Limited Co holds 729,058 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 127,871 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 195,985 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).