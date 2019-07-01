As Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Stock Price Declined, Tig Advisors Has Cut by $677,600 Its Stake; As Discovery New Ser A (DISCA) Market Value Declined, New Amsterdam Partners Has Cut by $1.12 Million Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 1.05M shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 25/04/2018 – South Africa’s Exxaro to dispose of remaining stake in Tronox; 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES – INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement Doesn’t Prejudge Outcome of the Investigation and/or the Need to Offer Any Particular Remedy

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc New Ser A (DISCA) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 41,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 106,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc New Ser A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 2.01M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares to 190,037 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 61,286 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 10,707 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zimmer Partners Ltd Partnership reported 650,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd holds 0.43% or 203,591 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 155,056 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.12% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 79,300 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). M&R Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 2,070 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 30,024 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 2.57 million shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 60,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 219,646 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 0.09% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 33,011 shares.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $504.27M for 7.53 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $534,290 activity. On Tuesday, June 4 Carlson Timothy C bought $99,996 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 9,615 shares. Neuman Jeffrey N bought $49,949 worth of stock or 4,812 shares. Hinman Wayne A bought $55,025 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Thursday, June 13. 20,000 shares valued at $229,000 were bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 45,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Corsair Management LP stated it has 267,606 shares.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.88M for 36.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

