As Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Shares Declined, Tig Advisors Has Cut by $677,600 Its Stake; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $304,080 as Share Price Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 590,387 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement To Acquire Majority Of Advanced Metal Industries Co. Jazan Slagger Operations; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – LAST SEVERAL WEEKS HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS TOWARD CLOSING CRISTAL ACQUISITION; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON CRISTAL, BELIEVIES WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES – INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS FTC SUIT NO LONGER WARRANTED, VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Declares Dividend of $0.045; 07/03/2018 TRONOX WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST FTC OVER MERGER CHALLENGE

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $608,667 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

