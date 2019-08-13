As Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Shares Declined, Tig Advisors Cut Position; Moelis & Co (MC) Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Upped Position by $6.55 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 425,727 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission Regarding the Cristal TiO2 Acquisition Agreement; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CONFIDENT CAN DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE AND PROPORTIONATE RESOLUTION TO ANY VALID CONCERNS OF COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD – BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL EXPLORE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES TO MONETISE ITS STAKE IN TRONOX IN A STAGED PROCESS OVER TIME; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 159,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.48M, up from 885,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 170,363 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 2.94M shares to 7.12M shares, valued at $599.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 143,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,356 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Corsair Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 267,606 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $578,275 activity. Another trade for 4,812 shares valued at $49,949 was bought by Neuman Jeffrey N. $99,996 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares were bought by Carlson Timothy C. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $100,320 was bought by QUINN JEFFRY N. $229,000 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by JONES GINGER M.