As Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Share Price Declined, Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $677,600; Wayfair (W) Share Price Rose While Prescott General Partners Has Cut Holding by $102.27 Million

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.1. About 809,746 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 2.12M shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES – INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX – UNIT HAS ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EMD ACQUISITION LLC TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF ITS ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.02M for 33.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 45,144 shares in its portfolio. 267,606 were accumulated by Corsair Capital Mgmt Lp.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $534,290 activity. 5,000 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $55,025 were bought by Hinman Wayne A. QUINN JEFFRY N also bought $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares. 9,615 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C. Shares for $49,949 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N on Tuesday, June 4.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.55% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 14,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 2,157 shares. Smith Thomas W invested in 231,400 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Spruce House Inv reported 3.75 million shares or 20.46% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 41 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.63% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 9.45M shares. British Columbia Management holds 45,005 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 15,065 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd accumulated 3,946 shares. 495,920 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc owns 4,430 shares.