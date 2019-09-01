As Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Market Valuation Declined, Tig Advisors Trimmed Stake by $677,600; Radian Group (RDN) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 416,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 682,364 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 800,140 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 1.57 million shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES – INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Declares Dividend of $0.045; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES FINALIZING AGREEMENT WITH EU ON CRISTAL BY MAY 16; 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 6,450 shares to 54,091 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 415,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Lp reported 0.05% stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Company owns 8.91 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 69,500 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 11,240 shares in its portfolio. Bailard accumulated 26,700 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 1,250 shares. Clearbridge Investments holds 773,170 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 62,065 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Regions Corp has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Qs Investors Limited reported 262,310 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd accumulated 248,599 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 36,945 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.89 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 12,384 were accumulated by Pnc Ser Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Corsair Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.08% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 45,144 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $608,667 activity. Carlson Timothy C had bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996 on Tuesday, June 4. $55,025 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares were bought by Hinman Wayne A. QUINN JEFFRY N bought $100,320 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. Shares for $229,000 were bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6.