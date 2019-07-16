As Triumph Group (TGI) Valuation Declined, Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $367,954; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Its International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stake

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 19,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,852 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 183,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 481,522 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH TARGETING EARNING 30% OF REVENUE FROM DEFENSE CONTRACTS; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO EXPECTS POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN FY 2019-20; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – PARTNERS WITH GULFSTREAM TO OPTIMIZE BUSINESS JET STRUCTURES SUPPLY CHAIN; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $144.74. About 395,545 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 2,356 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 21,161 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 404,109 shares. 93 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 200,237 shares. Financial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 226,146 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 860,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 103,930 shares. 513 are owned by Captrust Finance Advisors. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 16,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communications The holds 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 32,113 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 60,079 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $249,200 activity.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares to 68,957 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $24.95 million for 11.58 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42.14 million activity.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,015 shares to 73,801 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,316 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

