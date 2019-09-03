As Triumph Group (TGI) Stock Rose, Rock Point Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Antero Res (AR) Stock Price Declined, Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 335,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 426,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 308,180 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Triumph Group 4Q Included $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 11/04/2018 – TGI Group R&D Facility for Electric Vehicles; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 14/05/2018 – Triumph Group Announces Update on Divestiture Progress; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 3.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.43 million, down from 24.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 6.88 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest Group Incorporated owns 36,965 shares. Hanseatic has 106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 15,125 shares. James Investment Research Incorporated invested 0.04% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Wealthtrust Axiom has invested 0.78% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 565,747 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 1,415 shares. Sasco Capital Ct holds 0.04% or 24,020 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 90,800 were reported by Swiss Savings Bank. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 36,568 shares. Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 0% or 2,356 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 217,338 shares.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TGI’s profit will be $30.03M for 8.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 0% or 4,207 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,442 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,970 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 63,450 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct owns 1.16% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 6.85M shares. Regions Finance Corp reported 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Retail Bank owns 10,204 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Company reported 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Freestone Capital Holding Llc stated it has 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 1.83% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 3.07M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 307,999 shares. Corecommodity Llc holds 105,376 shares. 53,550 were reported by Axa.

