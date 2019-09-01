As Triumph Group New (TGI) Shares Rose, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lifted Position; As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Trimmed by $16.73 Million Its Position

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 153,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 411,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 257,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 308,180 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP CONCLUDES EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – TGI EXPECTS FY19 CASH TO BE BETTER THAN $330M OUTFLOW IN FY18; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss/Shr $6.04; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra Private Equity set for sale; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 545,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50M, down from 613,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 7,786 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 206,135 shares. Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 0.58% or 1.01M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% or 1,065 shares. Captrust Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 3,315 were reported by Panagora Asset Inc. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.64% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Seatown Pte Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). L S Advisors has 0.58% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP has 0.2% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,495 shares. Products Partners Limited Co owns 43,716 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.08% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Parkwood Lc holds 0.2% or 4,059 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.40M for 284.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow +2.6% as Stifel turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 2.20M shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $129.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 35,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fin Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Hanseatic Mngmt Service Incorporated has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). New York-based D E Shaw Co Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 16,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 748,179 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 536,400 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 20,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 38,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.