As Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Stock Value Declined, Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $3.05 Million; Martin & Company Boosted Its Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Stake by $596,356

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 140,893 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 18.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 145,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 637,253 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, down from 782,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $616.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 172,872 shares traded or 94.46% up from the average. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sale of Hillsboro’s Premier Community Bank closes – Portland Business Journal” on July 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2013 – NASDAQ” published on May 07, 2013, Prnewswire.com published: “Heritage Financial Corporation to Acquire Puget Sound Bancorp, Inc. – PR Newswire” on July 26, 2017. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 39,400 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 5.12 million shares in its portfolio. 415,948 were reported by Schroder Group Incorporated. Victory Cap Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 76,696 shares. Citadel Limited holds 36,895 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 84,906 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Jennison Associate Ltd Company reported 482,767 shares. Pnc Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 745 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 11,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American International Group Incorporated reported 27,087 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 44,520 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 11,374 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.33 million shares.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 6,452 shares to 69,621 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 14,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,516 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.97 million activity. GETZ JAMES F bought $485,213 worth of stock. Dolan James J. had bought 4,000 shares worth $100,000 on Tuesday, May 21. RIDDLE TIMOTHY J bought 3,838 shares worth $74,574. Seidel Richard B. bought 2,000 shares worth $50,000. Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Tuesday, May 21. Demas David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $26,400.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 40,000 shares to 271,200 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 62,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tractor Supply Company Aims to #DonateAMillion to 4-H Youth Nationwide with Fall Paper Clover Campaign – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TriState Capital Schedules Oct. 17 Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.