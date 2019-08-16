As Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Shares Declined, Holder Second Curve Capital Lowered Position; Mks Instrument (MKSI) Shareholder Sprott Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.66. About 278,663 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 68,603 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund invested in 0.04% or 8,079 shares. Eam Invsts Limited has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 572 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.03M shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt stated it has 7,580 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 496,374 shares. Dana Inv Advsr owns 3,829 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 71,575 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Moreover, Sterling Cap Management Lc has 0.02% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Ameritas Prtnrs reported 15,866 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.03% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,906 shares to 183,158 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emx Rty Corp by 832,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares to 92,696 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 30,524 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Voya Inv Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,451 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 182,357 shares. 52,180 are held by Chicago Equity Prtn Lc. Teton Advsrs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. 27,020 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 37,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,172 are owned by Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 3,854 shares. Shaker Ltd Com Oh owns 10,690 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 376,210 are owned by Hood River Capital Management Ltd Llc. Tudor Et Al holds 13,754 shares. Banc Funds Com Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.05% or 1.35M shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $967,933 activity. The insider Demas David J bought $26,400. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $95,175 was bought by Bonvenuto David L. Shares for $74,574 were bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J on Wednesday, August 7. 20,000 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $500,000 were bought by Casey Helen Hanna. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Dolan James J. bought $100,000.