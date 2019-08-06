As Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Shares Declined, Holder Second Curve Capital Has Lowered by $1.40 Million Its Position; Security Capital Research & Management Has Increased Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) as Share Value Rose

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68 million, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $517. About 118,258 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 21,719 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares to 92,696 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $870,425 activity. $26,400 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Demas David J. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $50,000 was made by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21. $100,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Dolan James J. on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.91 million for 11.14 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Buckingham Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 11,451 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 51,200 shares. Fairview Invest Ltd owns 0.01% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 10,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 60,960 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Carroll Assoc reported 32,442 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.05% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Panagora Asset Management owns 53,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,423 are held by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 25,000 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 14,923 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 20,700 shares.

