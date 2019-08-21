As Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Share Value Declined, Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed Holding; Telus (TU) Market Value Declined While Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increased by $549,731 Its Stake

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 3,065 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 13,097 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $967,933 activity. $22,934 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J. 1,000 shares valued at $26,400 were bought by Demas David J on Friday, June 14. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $500,000 was bought by Casey Helen Hanna. Seidel Richard B. had bought 2,000 shares worth $50,000 on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $95,175 were bought by Bonvenuto David L.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Calling All Poultry Enthusiasts: Tractor Supply Offering Nationwide Event to Start or Grow Your Flock This Season – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 190,846 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 23,172 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 329,946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.89% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,522 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 77,789 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 37,423 shares. Creative Planning holds 26,729 shares. Perritt Mngmt has invested 0.5% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Renaissance Technology Llc, New York-based fund reported 370,100 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.90 million for 11.01 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.