As Triple (GTS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Its Position by $327,250; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding Has Lifted by Uss Investment Management Ltd

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 12,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.55 million, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 1.43M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 14,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 63,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $491.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 260,752 shares traded or 132.57% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 704,980 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.44% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mackenzie invested in 139,237 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 178,222 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 6,656 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel holds 16,697 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Investment Advsr has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Security National reported 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc reported 1,200 shares stake. Norinchukin State Bank The accumulated 0.05% or 39,882 shares. Secor Capital LP owns 37,046 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Llc holds 355,027 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 18,311 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,408 shares to 451,094 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corporation Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).