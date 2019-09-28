As Triple (GTS) Stock Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $11.01 Million Its Holding; Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Value Rose While Churchill Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 233.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 478,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 683,472 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.30 million, up from 204,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 389,066 shares traded or 61.66% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp analyzed 7,747 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 128,492 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.85M, down from 136,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 56,196 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $88.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 7,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 13,946 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Global stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Metropolitan Life Insur Comm has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Academy Mgmt Tx invested in 71,201 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Jbf Capital stated it has 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mendel Money Mgmt has invested 3.81% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp owns 522,637 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 2,487 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc holds 4.09% or 198,638 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,714 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Com owns 26,110 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.57 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Harvest Cap Inc owns 11,985 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has 0.56% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 3.06M shares stake.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 165,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $74.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 565,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold GTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 0.14% more from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 33,687 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 41,006 shares. Invesco Limited holds 129,689 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.04% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 283,471 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,573 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 1,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 186,926 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,103 shares. Interest reported 13,852 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Barclays Public reported 42,328 shares stake. The New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS).