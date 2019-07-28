As Triple (GTS) Share Price Rose, Holder Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Holding; Ami Asset Management Stake in Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Has Lowered by $480,854

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 36,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,266 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 107,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 59,921 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 23.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 1,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,061 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 117,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Godsey & Gibb Associate has invested 2.64% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ashfield Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,204 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Yorktown Mngmt And reported 1,400 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 65,000 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Washington Bankshares holds 1.8% or 46,705 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 2.00M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1.74 million shares. London Of Virginia invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 1,809 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp reported 1,149 shares stake. Dnb Asset As owns 64,428 shares. Colony Gru Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 6,543 shares. 6,164 were reported by Sol.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,841 shares to 291,775 shares, valued at $34.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 35,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold GTS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 271,459 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 131,054 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 82,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 23,544 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 141,595 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 9,486 shares. Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De reported 0.02% stake. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Pzena Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.17% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 1.34M shares. Twin Tree Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 60,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 33,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTS’s profit will be $10.69M for 13.94 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.