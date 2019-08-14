As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Srs Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $40.83 Million; As Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stock Price Declined, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Upped Stake by $1.07 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 1.15M shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 1.24M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 29/03/2018 – TripAdvisor will pull its advertisements from right-wing television host Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 16C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q REV. $378M, EST. $361.2M; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37,138 shares to 28,593 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 40,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,593 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 310,413 shares to 542,967 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 237,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

