As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Srs Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $40.83 Million; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Upped Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 531,189 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 1.93M shares traded or 33.28% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 27/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Inc.: Kaufer 2017 Total Compensation Included $18.3M Option Awards; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 03/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Helps Accommodation Businesses Drive Visibility and Reach Highly Qualified Traffic; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $378 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%; 02/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 21 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 19,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 29,270 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt holds 0.18% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) or 9,189 shares. 67 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Investments. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 5,899 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 45,182 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.09% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 116,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 73,900 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 0.2% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 20,455 are held by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 3.38M shares.