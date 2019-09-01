As Tripadvisor (Put) (TRIP) Market Valuation Declined, J Goldman & Company LP Raised Its Position; Valueworks Has Decreased Its Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $449,540 as Stock Price Declined

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (Put) (TRIP) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 11,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 88,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.07 million shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 15/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Names The 10 Hottest U.S. Destinations For Summer; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 29/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Announces the “Most Excellent” Places to Travel Worldwide; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into TripAdvisor Class A; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Rev $378M

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc (Call) by 130,916 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aeterna Zentaris Inc by 623,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 6,560 shares. Hightower Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,014 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation invested in 14,922 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 9,955 are owned by Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation. First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 103 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 7.56 million shares. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.03% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 174,611 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Shell Asset invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 4,493 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Md holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 16,635 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 239,351 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.16% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Paragon Capital Mngmt Lc reported 301 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 369,663 shares. Asset Mgmt Advisors Limited Com owns 153,550 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Argent Co owns 50,282 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Natl Pension Service has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Patten stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 1.93M shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.02% stake. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 8,980 shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio.

