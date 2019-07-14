As Trinseo Sa (TSE) Stock Declined, Wilen Investment Management Lifted by $378,400 Its Stake; Tower Bridge Advisors Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased by $496.68 Million

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 325,026 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 6,147 shares as the company's stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,572 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26 billion, down from 219,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Wharton Business Grp Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,143 shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors Inc holds 3,919 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,486 shares in its portfolio. Madison Inv holds 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 340,028 shares. American Group accumulated 6.31 million shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 4.03M shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 2.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,781 shares. 121,373 are owned by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Atlas Browninc reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability invested in 0.95% or 75,206 shares. First Natl holds 134,349 shares. Grace White reported 43,427 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard/Wellington F (VWENX) by 44 shares to 6,678 shares, valued at $462.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 8,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

