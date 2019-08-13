As Trinseo Sa (TSE) Shares Declined, Holder Wilen Investment Management Lifted Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder David R Rahn & Associates Has Lifted Holding

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 3.53M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 212,485 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1

