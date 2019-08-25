As Trinseo Sa (TSE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Wilen Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding; Kopp Investment Advisors Cut Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake as Stock Rose

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 343,047 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 800,602 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares to 202,527 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 1.64 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 11,650 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 11,325 shares. Sawgrass Asset Lc reported 0.03% stake. Cortina Asset Ltd Com reported 304,297 shares. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 28,492 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 399,285 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.05% or 1.76 million shares. Ranger Mngmt Lp has invested 1.79% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Zebra Cap Management Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). First Bancorporation Tru invested in 0.43% or 34,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 23,321 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.02% or 19,821 shares in its portfolio.

