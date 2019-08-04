As Trinseo S A (TSE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Decreased Its Position by $6.46 Million; Ugi New (UGI) Market Value Declined While Energy Income Partners Trimmed Position

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 470,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 1.00 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 143,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 629,364 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.51 million, down from 772,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 485,091 shares traded or 43.84% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 32.50% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $66.16 million for 5.45 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trinseo Releases 9th Annual Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will HEXOâ€™s NYSE Transfer Cause Commotion? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “CNBCâ€™s Pete And Jon Najarian On Their New NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF: â€˜Itâ€™s Going To Be A $1-Billion ETFâ€™ – Forbes” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens disappoints, Dow trades on NYSE, UGI makes acquisition – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $34.87M for 63.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 31,790 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 600 were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability. Gam Hldgs Ag has 7,297 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 14,842 shares. 3.04 million were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Asset Management One Communication Ltd owns 157,142 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,500 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 10,838 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 136,621 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 12,000 shares. Natixis holds 0.08% or 218,583 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Victory Capital holds 236,088 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 1.46M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings.