As Trinity Industries (TRN) Stock Value Declined, Geode Capital Management Decreased by $397,425 Its Stake; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Declined While Whitebox Advisors Has Cut by $415,216 Its Position

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 18,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 425,351 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY: $449.4M IN OUTSTANDING NOTES CAN BE REDEEMED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SUN WEIYING WILL BE RE-DESIGNATED FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 01/05/2018 – U.K. Government Refers Trinity Mirror-Northern Shell Deal to Regulators; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.20 TO $1.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.73 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 14,174 shares valued at $236,139 was bought by Saltzman David. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 38.83M shares to 52.04 million shares, valued at $52.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,050 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. 250,386 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 258,653 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 30,373 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Cos has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 5,206 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 23,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 22,768 shares. 46,943 were accumulated by Oppenheimer &. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2.56 million shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated owns 106 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). New York-based Element Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.16% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.75 million for 12.13 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 373,765 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,460 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 349,503 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 39,648 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0.03% or 3,383 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 1,360 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 117,437 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 36,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 33,232 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 148,806 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 29,900 shares. 8,887 were accumulated by Howe Rusling. 686,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Co. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qiagen N.V. by 19,938 shares to 604,718 shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 32,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT).