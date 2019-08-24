As Trinity Industries (TRN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Raised Its Stake; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 515,645 shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries (TRN) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 835,656 shares as the company's stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.53M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 1.21 million shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 135,383 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $418.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 136,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 2,085 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 0.07% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Utah Retirement Sys reported 27,367 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adirondack Research & Management has invested 0.18% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 10,478 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co holds 0.01% or 659,725 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 17,676 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cooperman Leon G invested in 2.56% or 1.92M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 169,905 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 115,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paragon Management Lc holds 625 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Company has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 876 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 14,800 shares. The New York-based Water Island Llc has invested 0.14% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.02% or 3,248 shares. Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Llc has invested 11.91% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Castleark Management Ltd has 0.39% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 186,856 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability holds 5,614 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 467,221 shares. King Luther Corp holds 53,860 shares. Natl Asset accumulated 5,287 shares. Tensile Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8.6% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.09% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 3.20M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 1.56M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,437 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 135,808 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $114.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 191,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).