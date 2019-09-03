As Trinity Inds (TRN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Water Island Capital Trimmed Position; China Pete & Chem (SNP) Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Holding by $6.21 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 777,727 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – ALSO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT, PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 11/05/2018 – TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD TRII.BO SAYS ASHISH HARBOLA RESIGNED AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY SAYS 30M UNITS IN IPO PRICED AT $10 EACH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU CHENRAN AND KELVIN HO CHEUK YIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.23. About 207,507 shares traded or 33.49% up from the average. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 26/03/2018 – Sinopec’s Dividend Payout Ratio for 2017 Reaches 118%, Net Profit is RMB 51.2 Billion; 07/03/2018 – CHINA JAN-FEB CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 72.90 MLN TONNES VS 65.78 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp; 09/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO CUT MAY-LOADING SAUDI CRUDE TERM VOLUME BY 40 PCT DUE TO HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED PRICES – UNIPEC OFFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March; 11/04/2018 – China’s largest refinery Zhenhai plans 40-day overhaul from May; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude imports to all-time high; 23/03/2018 – STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – CHU KONG PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS STEEL PIPE HOLDINGS LTD – CO AWARDED 2 CONTRACTS FROM CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP FOR SUPPLYING STEEL PIPES; 07/05/2018 – CHINA APRIL CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.46 MLN TONNES VS 39.17 MLN TONNES IN MARCH – CUSTOMS

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 554,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Company owns 0.03% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 982,362 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 42,159 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Moreover, Caxton Assocs LP has 0.09% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 28,807 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 560,142 shares. Ls Advisors Lc owns 0.02% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 14,201 shares. Cardinal Cap Lc Ct holds 0.71% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 983,162 shares. 370,918 were accumulated by Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv. Barclays Public Ltd has 129,904 shares. Proshare Advsrs holds 11,755 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 115,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ltd has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Catalyst Cap reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.61M for 10.91 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

