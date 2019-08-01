As Trinity Inds (TRN) Valuation Declined, Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trimmed by $7.49 Million Its Stake; Jensen Investment Management Boosted Position in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $16.00 Million as Shares Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 90,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327.97M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $196.63. About 305,519 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 876,029 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries: Separation Remains on Track for Completion in 4Q; 11/04/2018 – UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – ALSO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT, PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.95 TO $1.20; 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board; 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Com holds 0.1% or 5,425 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Ltd Com has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 55,445 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 608 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated holds 3,849 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt Inc owns 23,340 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi accumulated 65,310 shares. Cap Fin Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Private Trust Com Na reported 0.13% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 45,896 shares stake. Chevy Chase reported 696,626 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 45,162 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 462,886 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 5,353 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $279.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares to 866,836 shares, valued at $41.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.75M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.