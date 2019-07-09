As Trinity Inds (TRN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Lowered Stake by $1.55 Million; Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Raised Position

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 3.97 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 792,937 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 17/04/2018 – Trinity Oaks Wines and Trees for the Future Nonprofit Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership this Earth Day; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror to rebrand after Express deal; 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 group results; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – Peace Corps: Trinity University: Returned Volunteer Panel; 03/05/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR: 20.67% VOTES AGAINST POLITICAL DONATIONS AT AGM; 28/04/2018 – First Coast News: Source: Trinity Christian grad Jeff Holland to sign with Denver Broncos

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 87,013 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 102,435 shares. Old Natl Bank In reported 14,255 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Personal Services owns 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 27,191 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. 13D Management Ltd Company holds 3.48% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 534,520 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 32,555 shares. Moreover, Cardinal Limited Liability Ct has 0.71% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Kennedy Capital Management holds 138,633 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 84,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 126,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 42,159 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 233 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP has 33,720 shares.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.36M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 23,620 shares to 76,150 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 946,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 572,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,810 shares, and cut its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).