As Trinity Inds (TRN) Stock Declined, Wexford Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $4.43 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 210,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 731,433 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, down from 942,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.01M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY NET LOSS HK$608.3M VS LOSS HK$441.5M YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal; 11/05/2018 – TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD TRII.BO SAYS ASHISH HARBOLA RESIGNED AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR PLC TNI.L CMA DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76 million for 13.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 47,000 shares to 57,240 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 43,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

