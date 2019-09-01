As Trinity Inds (TRN) Stock Declined, Wexford Capital LP Cut Stake by $4.43 Million; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84 million, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 305,340 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 731,433 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, down from 942,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76 million for 12.48 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 43,615 shares to 73,075 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 169,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.29 million for 17.53 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

